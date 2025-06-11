Housefull 5 is spreading its magic not only in India but worldwide. The comedy thriller has already axed the lifetime collections of Sky Force and emerged as Akshay Kumar’s third-highest grossing film in the post-Covid era. Scroll below for a detailed global breakdown on day 5.

Housefull 5 Overseas Collection

Despite the mid-week blues, Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial is enjoying a rock-steady hold in the international circuits. On day 5, Housefull 5 earned 3.40 crore gross at the overseas box office. It suffered only a 9% drop compared to the 3.75 crore gross earned on Tuesday.

The overall earnings in the overseas market after 5 days land at 41.16 crore gross.

Housefull 5 Worldwide Box Office Collection

It was just yesterday that Housefull 5 surpassed the lifetime total of Kesari Chapter 2. It is now officially Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing film of 2025 at the worldwide box office, as it has also left behind Sky Force. The cumulative total after Tuesday concludes at 178.09 crore gross.

Take a look at the Housefull 5 worldwide box office breakdown below:

India net: 116.68 crores

India gross: 137.68 crores

Overseas gross: 41.16 crores

Worldwide gross: 178.09 crores

Within a week of its theatrical run, Housefull 5 has axed the global lifetime of Sky Force (174.21 crores). It will now be competing against Sikandar (211.34 crores) to become the #3 Bollywood grosser of 2025.

As for Akshay Kumar, he’s climbed up the ladder among his top worldwide grossers.

Check out the top 5 worldwide grossers of Akshay Kumar (post-COVID):

Sooryavanshi: 291.14 crore OMG 2: 220 crore Housefull 5: 178.09 crores Sky Force: 174.21 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 145.55 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 111.64 crore

Given the current pace, the comedy thriller has a high chance of surpassing Sooryavanshi and grabbing the #1 spot. Exciting times ahead!

