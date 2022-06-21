One of India’s most popular singers Sid Sriram says that some of the truest emotions are felt on stage.

Taking to Instagram to share his thoughts on a fantastic performance in Hyderabad, Sid said, “Hyderabad, you hold a special place in my heart. Big big big love. Put the work to work. Internalising new experiences and integrating them into the foundation, building on that.”

Sid Sriram continued, “I realised when I was in and out of sleep on the plane back to Chennai this morning that some of the truest emotions are felt on stage. It’s pretty wild how performing a song can jolt a quick lighting bolt of a feeling from your core and out through your body. Anything from regret to warmth to grit, and infinitely more.

Sid Sriram also went on to list some of his favourite moments from Sunday night’s performance and also wished people a happy Father’s day. “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads. My dad is the dopest I know,” he said, in a lighter vein.

Sid Sriram has predominately worked in the Tamil and Telugu music industries but has also contributed to the music space in the Kannada and Malayalam film industries. His credits include songs for movies like Pushpa, Valimai, Radhe Shyam and more.

