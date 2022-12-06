Hina Khan took to her social media to share two strong quoted cryptic posts about betrayal and being let down.

The actress who is usually very reserved about her private matters, took a surprising turn by sharing specific quotes on her Instagram about being wary of those around because of being betrayed by them.

Hina Khan’s large fanbase has not taken this lightly. The actress’s fans and well-wishers are very concerned about these posts and have gone all out on social media with speculations about why she has posted such intense messages.

Taking Twitter and Instagram by storm, Hina Khan‘s fans have constantly been bombarding the actress with requests to speak about what has truthfully happened.

Concerned fans took to Twitter to react to the same so much so that they got her name trend on social media. A user wrote, “We don’t know anything but what happened how it happened we want to know all this and very soon HINA KHAN,” while another said, “We are with Hina Khan in every situation and see what is happening and what is the reason behind it.” Check out a few Tweets below:

Whatever has happened to Hina Khan is very wrong. Everyone should support him at this time.

HINA KHAN pic.twitter.com/xcYHALeJ1L — #Md saquib (@Mdsaqui123) December 6, 2022

We are always with you HINA KHAN everything will be alright pic.twitter.com/R0RiYGWAOe — Maulik Vadariya (@MaulikVadariya) December 6, 2022

Everyone wants to know about his health because everyone is worried about his health. HINA KHAN — Vandana Jha (@Vandana_jha1) December 6, 2022

We are also in a dilemma as to whether this is a personal or professional matter that Hina has chosen to very selectively talk about. We hope the actress soon lets us in on what has been a betrayal to her.

