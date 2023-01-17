Marvel Cinematic Universe’s OG Avengers – Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Captain America (Chris Evans), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) have been part of our lives. However, when the first time these actors met each other in the first Avenger movie, the whole cast members felt quite intimidated by Chris Hemsworth’s charisma. Did you know what Robert Downey Jr had suggested? Scroll below to get the scoop!

For those who don’t know, Jeremy Renner is currently recovering from a fatal snowboarding accident. Even though he is now out of danger, there have been some doubts in fans’ minds about whether he will ever play Hawkeye again.

Every Marvel actor shares a warm and beautiful bond with each other. Even though a lot of actors’ contracts being the superhero have come to an end, they still maintain a good relationship. They always love to pull each other’s legs and make fun of each other. In this throwback interview we also get this same effect. Recalling an incident when they all for the first time met Chris Hemsworth on the first Avenger movie, Jeremy Renner shared that they felt very intimidated by his looks and charisma.

In a conversation with Dax Shephard on his ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast, Jeremy Renner revealed that Robert Downey Jr had suggested breaking Chris Hemsworth’s knee (jokingly) and said, “We’re all kind of parading around in our costumes. So it looks like it’s Halloween. We’re excited and equally feeling ridiculous. I feel like we all kind of knew each other, somehow, some way. Except we didn’t know this Hemsworth guy, because he comes from Australia. He’s the tallest, he’s the most good-looking. Downey was like, ‘We’ve got to break his knee. We’ve got to take him out. This guy’s too good-looking. He’s too tall. He’s too charming. F–k this guy’.”

In another interview, Paul Rudd had also opened up about how he felt by just standing next to Chris Hemsworth even after doing all the workout sessions. He had said, “I remember on the set of Avengers: Endgame, I was working out so hard, eating perfect, for so long, training like an athlete. And I stood next to Chris Hemsworth, and I thought, ‘What’s the point?’ Why even try, ’cause there’s that.”

Well, absolutely true. This is the reason why Chris Hemsworth is God of Thunder! This is not the first time that Jeremy Renner had talked about his MCU cast members. He is very fond of everyone and that has been proven over time and again. However, we wish for his speedy recovery and hope he could wear his suit to become Hawkeye once again!

What are your thoughts about Chris Hemsworth’s looks and charisma? Let us know in the comments!

