Fast and Furious franchise’ actor Vin Diesel wanted to feature in an Avatar movie and while that is not happening, Fast X is about to hit the theatres. On the other hand, the recently released Avatar: The Way of Water is on a rampage and breaking all the box office records. The actor once showed his interest and also posted a video from the sets of the Avatar movie.

Vin Diesel and James Cameron have never been associated with any projects together. However, both of them are known for their franchise movies: Fast and Furious Saga, and James Cameron’s “Avatar” movies. Read on to see how Vin Diesel expressed his wish to work with James Cameron.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vin Diesel got the world buzzing after he posted a video from the sets of Avatar: The Way of Water. In the video, Fast and Furious star talked about working with the legendary director. He captioned the post by writing “And the journey continues…” with ”#Blessed, #Grateful, and #Avatar” hashtags.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

Later, During Avengers: End Game premier, Vin Diesel also teased his appearance in the Avatar movie alongside Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Zoe Saldaña. He also said that she is his favorite character from the Avatar movies. “Probably my favorite in the whole cast [and] the closest in my family is Zoe Saldaña. Hence Avatar. Hence why I’m doing Avatar or one of the reasons”, said Vin Diesel.

Following the statement, Avatar producer debunked the statement and said that Vin Diesel was never even in talks to join the cast of Avatar: The Way of Water. “Vin was a fan. He came in, visited the set one day to see what we were doing and people took that out of context”, said the Avatar producer.

While we did not get to see Vin Diesel joining the cast of Avatar: The Way of Water, do you think he would have been a perfect fit for any character in the movie? Let us know in the comments!

Must Read: Guardians Of The Galaxy Star Dave Bautista Takes A Dig At Marvel As He’s Feeling Relieved Post MCU’s Exit: “Don’t Know If I Want Drax To Be My Legacy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News