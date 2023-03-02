Brad Pitt is one of the most famous names not only among Hollywood celebs but across the world. He has done all sorts of films in different genres. Like how he never fails to experiment with his roles, he also makes bold statements with his fashion and style. He broke the internet when he stepped out wearing a skirt for one of his movie premieres. Even in the ’90s, he did not back out from bold photoshoots. But today, we have brought you throwback pictures of Pitt that will make you go weak in the knees. Scroll down to see some of the old pictures from Brad’s young days!

The actor has been ageing graciously, and the salt and paper look of him still makes women drool over him. His face always had that macho vibe, but it also had that boyish charm in it when he was young. The combination of both is quite rare, which makes you aww over him and feel aroused at the same time.

The throwback pictures of Brad Pitt’s photoshoot were shared on Twitter a few days ago. There are a total of three images of The Fight Club actor looking dashing as ever. Brad is wearing a snuggly fitted white full-sleeve shirt with his buttons down. He paired it with dark blue coloured tailored pants. He had a striped tie hanging around his neck as he was sitting casually, flashing his baby blues at us.

One of the pictures in the carousal is in black and white, where he has a cigarette between his lips as he lays down on the bed with a satin sheet. We bet many of you wished it were your lips in place of that ciggy! [*WINK*]. In the last image, Brad Pitt could be seen dragging a puff from the cigarette, lying down with his half-opened shirt giving us a glimpse of his kissable abs.

Brad Pitt had his brunette hair styled in spikes. Although his face was clean-shaven, there were traces of beard around the chin. For accessories, the actor just had a chained necklace with rock sized pendant.

Take a look:

It’s only Thursday and we know you all have one more day before you dive into the weekend mode. So we are pretty sure these racy throwback pictures of Brad Pitt will set the mood for your exciting weekend! Also, share your thoughts about the pictures through comments!

