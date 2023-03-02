Tom Holland is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood now. The English actor is well known for playing the role of Spider-Man in films like Marvel’s Spider-Man trilogy, Avengers: Infinity War, and Captain America: Civil War. He has bagged several awards for his performance in films.

He made his cinematic debut in 2011. The star has amassed huge wealth and has been in the entertainment industry for more than a decade. He is able to afford expensive and exquisite cars. Although his car collection is not so extensive, mainly containing Audi automobiles. So let’s take a look at his car collection:

Advertisement

Audi RS7 Sportback

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Audi Petrolhead (@audipetrolhead)

Advertisement

One of the Audi vehicles in Tom Holland‘s garage is an RS7 Sportback. The German car is powered by a 48-volt hybrid system, a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine, and an eight-speed automated transmission. The RS7 goes from 0 to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds and has 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. Its top speed, when equipped with the most dynamic package, is around 190 mph. The starting price of this car is Rs 2.23 Crores.

Audi R8

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgy (@g33k_photography)

The Spider-Man actor-owned car has an edgy look, a simple yet elegant interior, and an amazing exhaust tone. Also, it has a gigantic V-10 engine with a 602 horsepower output that is concealed beneath its high-tech cabin. According to a Carwale article, it has a top speed of 205 mph and a price range of Rs 2.30 crore to Rs 2.72 crore.

Audi RS7

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Audi Material (@audimaterial)

The Audi RS 7’s second iteration made its debut in 2020. With its strong sides, blacked-out grille, and flared wheels, the RS 7 is the ideal family sedan. With a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine and a top speed of 190 mph, it has 591 horsepower.

The improved internal acoustics in Tom Holland’s luxury vehicle keep the interior quiet for a protracted and relaxing drive across town. This automobile is reportedly valued at Rs 2.23 crore.

Audi Q7

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AUDI ELEGANT (@audielegant)

The Audi Q7 is his last Audi vehicle. With the exception of the third row, the German luxury vehicle has considerable space and quick handling. The 335-hp turbocharged V-6 is preferred for greater towing capacity or performance over the original 248-hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine. According to a report from Auto Dekho, the Audi Q7 costs between Rs. 84.70 Lakh and Rs. 92.30 Lakh.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolls_Royce_Cullinan (@rolls_royce_cullinan__)

According to Car Dekho, Tom Holland also has a small and elegant Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, which comes for around Rs 6.95 crore. The Cullinan is powered by a 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbo engine coupled to an eight-speed gearbox. The Black Badge offers a monstrous 627 pound-feet of torque and 562 horsepower. The car can reach a top speed of 155 mph and speeds to 62 mph in only five seconds.

Must Read: ‘Ant-Man’ Paul Rudd’s Net Worth: From Owning 3.5 Crore Worth Aston Martini To Earning 66 Crores For Avengers: Endgame, The Marvel Star Lives A Lowkey Yet Luxurious Life!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News