Johnny Depp – who began his acting career as Glen Lantz in A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), has been entertaining the world for nearly 40 years now. Over his almost 4-decades-long career, the actor has been part of several hit films including Edward Scissorhands. Pirates of the Caribbean series, Alice in Wonderland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Lone Ranger and more.

While Depp fans will 100% stan that no one else could play the roles he essayed better, do you know there are several films he was the original choice for that he rejected? Yes, Johnny has said no to several films – some that turned into blockbusters and others that severed as the grounds for romances to bloom.

Today we are talking about the films Johnny Depp rejected and some names on the list will shock you. From Sin City to The Matrix film and Mr & Mrs Smith, scroll on to know all the titles on the list. (Based on reports by Screenrant and The Things)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

John Hughes’ high school comedy Ferris Bueller’s Day Off made Matthew Broderick a name known across Hollywood. However, prior to him bagging the role, several megastars in the making – including Tom Cruise, Robert Downey Jr and Johnny Depp were considered for the eponymous role. While on Inside the Actors Studio in 2002, Depp confirmed he’d been in the running to play Ferris, but had to say no to the film and part as he was unavailable at the time.

Sin City

Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller’s neo-noir crime anthology film – an adaptation of Miller’s Sin City comic books, is filled with many recognizable faces in roles both big and small. This 2005 film could have also seen Johnny Depp in a pivotal role as he was all set to play Jackie Boy, but unfortunately, he ended up declining due to a prior commitment. The lead role in the ensemble film then landed in the hands of Benicio Del Toro got the job.

Speed

The 1994 Jan de Bont directorial, featuring Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper and Sandra Bullock in lead roles, is still known for its nail-biting action scenes. The film – which was one of the biggest action movies of the 90s and is considered a classic now, could have seen Johnny Depp as the action hero but unfortunately, he turned it down. Reeves finally landed the job and boosted his star power.

The Matrix

When we saw ‘The Matrix’ the first thing that comes to mind is Keanu Reeves dressed in a black suit paired with black glares. This action film – which proved to be a game changer for Reeves as we entered a new millennium, was all thanks to Depp. According to The trilogy’s composer Don Davis, the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor was the Wachowski Sisters’ first choice for the role, even though Warner Bros was keen on casting like Brad Pitt or Val Kilmer as Neo. As per reports, Depp turned the film down possibly in part due to his own busy schedule at the time.

Backdraft

Rob Howard’s dramatic thriller Backdraft was a key stepping stone in William Baldwin’s career – but did you know Depp was reportedly in the running to play the part? As per a report, Depp reportedly turned down the film about two Chicago firefighter siblings who hunt a serial arsonist setting fires around the city to go make Edward Scissorhands with Tim Burton.

Interview With The Vampire

Neil Jordan’s 1994 film adaptation of Anne Rice Vampire Chronicles novel, Interview with the Vampire starred Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt as Lestat de Lioncourt and Louis de Pointe du Lac respectively. But did you know Cruise’s part in the film – which focused on Lestat and Louis’ transformation into a vampire, their time together and their turning of ten-year-old Claudia (Kirsten Dunst) into a vampire, was offered to Johnny Depp? The actor reportedly passed on playing Lestat for unknown reasons.

A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events was once upon a time supposed to be directed by Tim Burton with Johnny Depp set to play the scheming villain Count Olaf. However, once Burton parted ways with the film – and was replaced by Jim Carrey, Johnny too stepped away.

Mr & Mrs Smith

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship would have been something we never would have heard about had the duo not starred in Doug Liman’s Mr and Mrs Smith. The film – about two professional killers who unwittingly wed one another, was initially supposed to star Johnny Depp and not Pitt. Depp reportedly turned it down due to the competing number of movies on his plate at the time.

Would you have loved to see Johnny Depp in these above-mentioned films? Let us know which they would be.

