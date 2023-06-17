Everyone will agree to the fact that not everybody is equipped to survive the intense controversy that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have had in the past couple of years. The former couple, who have faced a heated court trial and even hot social media trial, are two of the most controversial names in Hollywood ever since they filed for divorce. After losing the trial to Depp and also facing the heat of his fans, Amber chose to move far away from the buzz to Spain and has been spending her days there. An Insider now talks about her mental space.

If you are unaware, after the Libel trial where Johnny fought against a British tabloid that called him a ‘wife beater,’ he fought a defamation trial against Amber and accused her of breaching the agreement. She counter-sued her and accused him of tarnishing her image and career. The trial resulted in Depp walking out victorious and Heard having to pay him the fine ordered by the court.

While reports of her paying $1 Million as the settlement sum to Johnny Depp came in recently, the latest ones say that Amber Heard is living her best life in Spain and gradually moving towards a more stable and calm mind space. Read on to know everything you should about this interesting update of the day.

As per an insider, who spoke to Us Weekly, “Amber is living her best life.” The Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom star is spending her days in a mansion in Spain and is spotted having a good time in the vibrant country often. The source reveals that she felt like a pariah after the controversial court battle with Johnny Depp winning in June 2022.

“The trial was watercooler conversation, and the energy around it was so intense,” the source explains. “[Amber] felt like people were always talking about her and just needed to get away.” The insider adds that Amber Heard “has been so much happier since moving. She’s still recovering from the trauma of the trial, but it’s been so healthy to get away from all the noise.”

While the rumours said Amber Heard is quitting Hollywood, she has shunned them. She will be next seen in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

