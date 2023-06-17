If you look at it from a bird’s eye view, July 2023 is turning out to be the most explosive month in Hollywood in the past three years. With not one, not two, but three gigantic Magnum Opuses releasing on the big screen, the lineup is strong, robust, and supremely competitive. The biggest battle this July is going to be between the three massive films including Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, Barbie. However, as people involved are in pressure, it has certainly reached Tom Cruise too who was angry with the Christopher Nolan directorial.

If you aren’t aware, the fact that Nolan and his cinema has defined the IMAX format of film viewing since the format got introduced to us, has always given him the upper hand there. The same reason why the bosses of IMAX decided to clear everything on their roaster to give Oppenheimer a standalone release on their screens, and this also includes pulling down Mission: Impossible 7.

This very thing has irked Tom Cruise, who was reportedly angry with his ambitious Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One getting only one week to run at the IMAX screens before Oppenheimer takes over. Now the CEO of IMAX Rich Gelfond, has decided to react to this row and has obviously taken Christopher Nolan’s side by sweetly apologising to Tom. Read on to know everything you should know about the.

As per a Screenrant report, Rich Gelfond spoke about Tom Cruise being angry with IMAX screens given to Oppenheimer by pulling down Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. For your information, the Tom Cruise starrer hits the big screen on July 13, while Christopher Nolan’s anticipated period drama is set for a July 21 release.

“I feel sad in a way we can’t accommodate all of them. I know ‘Mission: Impossible’ is going to be a really big movie. Nolan is special in Imax’s heart because he uses our cameras and promotes us. It’s not a matter of us saying which we can make more money on. I would hope after ‘Oppenheimer’s’ run, we can bring back ‘Mission,’” said Rich Gelfond.

What madness these films succeed in unfolding is in the future. Till then, stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

