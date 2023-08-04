Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan is one of the most respected stars in Bollywood. While she is an accomplished actress, her encounters with the paparazzi are quite popular. She is often seen as angry at them. However, her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Anjali Anand calls her mastikhor.

Anjali, who portrayed the character of Ranveer Singh’s sister, Gayatri, in the film, opened up on her experience working alongside the renowned actress. Anjali revealed that the veteran actress has a child-like personality and caring.

During a conversation with India Today, Anjali Anand said, “Jaya ji, the opinion that people have of her is completely wrong because she is the sweetest and cutest person I have met. She is like a child. She would come in the morning and would be so enthusiastic. With people around, she is so loving and caring. When anyone says they are hungry on sets, she would literally open all her tiffin boxes and ensure everyone is well-fed. She is very caring.”

She revealed interesting insights about her personality as well. During the debate, Anjali Anand said that despite her sombre public demeanour, Jaya Bachchan is a “mastikhor” person on the set. The actress exclaimed in awe at her wonderful time with Jaya Bachchan. She was crying when we were recording the scene with her, but from the side of the over-the-shoulder shot, it looked like she was being serious. She started crying after seeing Anjali’s cries during the incident. Jaya Bachchan exudes friendliness and lightheartedness.

Additionally, Anjali Anand raved about how much she cherished working with Dharam ji. She uttered, “I adore him.” Anjali commended Karan Johar, calling him “so kind” and noting that he ensured she was at ease while acting out the scene. He even sang along on the microphone. She could not contain her laughter.

