Himesh Reshammiya is back on the silver screen after 5 years, and he clearly has not lost his fan base, who have made sure that his latest arrival works well at the box office. Badass Ravi Kumar, also starring Kirti Kulhari and Sunny Leone, has earned much better than the music composer’s debut opening!

Himesh Reshammiya’s Debut Opening!

HR opened at the box office with Aap Ka Suroor in 2007, co-starring Hansika Motwani. The film opened at 1.79 crore at the box office. This is almost 1.6 times higher than the opening day of his latest release!

Badass Ravi Kumar Box Office Day 1 Estimates

On the opening day, Badass Ravi Kumar earned in the range of 2.75 – 3.5 crore at the box office, as per the early trends. In fact, this might be the fourth-highest Hindi opening of 2025 if it manages to surpass Fateh’s 2.61 crore and Emergency’s 3.15 crore opening.

Himesh Reshammiya’s Last Opening

Himesh Reshammiya‘s last release was Happy Hardy and Heer, which arrived in January 2020, and it earned only 15 lakh on the opening day, taking its lifetime total to 71 lakh. Himesh has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of his last film at the box office.

Badass Ravi Kumar Ticket Sales

The film registered a ticket sale of almost 39K from 8 AM to 10 PM on the opening day, February 7, Friday. It might close the ticket sales on day 1 to 45K – 50K. Meanwhile, the film already registered a pre-sale of 67K on BMS. Hopefully, it will touch the 8 crore mark over the weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Thandel Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): Naga Chaitanya Delivers 212.5% Higher Opening Than His Last Theatrical Release!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News