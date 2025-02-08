Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi has managed to maintain a strong pace at the box office, and in three days, it is inching very close to the 50-crore mark. The action thriller stands at an estimated total of 49.25 crore* in India. The film, in fact, has managed to reach some milestones at the box office.

With an estimated total of three days at the box office, the action thriller has managed to surpass the lifetime earnings of the last two successful films at the Tollywood box office.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Day 3 Estimates

On the third day, Saturday, February 8, Vidaamuyarchi earned 12 – 12.5 crore*. This is an almost 17% jump from the previous day at the box office, which registered a collection of 10.25 crore.

Check out the three-day collection of the Tamil action thriller at the box office.

Day 1: 27 crore

Day 2: 10.25 crore

Day 3: 12 crore*

Total: 49.25 crore*

Vidaamuyarchi VS Last Two Kollywood Success

The last two successful films of Kollywood are Madha Gaja Raja in 2025 and Viduthalai Part 2. Madha Gaja Raja, in fact is the first Tamil hit of 2025 that earned 48.57 crore at the box office. Meanwhile, Viduthalai Part 2, was the last successful film at the Tamil box office in 2024, which earned 44.92 crore in its lifetime!

Ajith Kumar‘s film has surpassed both these numbers, and now the film is only a few lakhs away to hit the 50 crore mark at the box office. It would be interesting to see if the film witnesses a good jump on Sunday, bringing a weekend of 60 – 65 crore!

* denotes estimated numbers

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

