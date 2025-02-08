Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravi Kumar has been surprising the audiences with its box office performances and in two days the film stands at an estimated 6.5 crore* maintaining a steady pace at the box office.

Starring Himesh Reshammiya, Kirti Kulhari, and Sunny Leone, the masala film earned 3.52 crore on the opening day. This was the fourth biggest opening of 2025 after Sky Force, Game Changer, and Sanam Teri Kasam re-release.

Badass Ravi Kumar Box Office Day 2 Estimates

On the second day, Saturday, February 8, Badass Ravi Kumar earned in the range of 2.5 – 3 crore* at the box office. This is a very minimal drop of almost 14% from the opening day, which brought 3.52 crore at the box office.

Himesh Reshammiya’s Debut Film Box Office

Himesh Reshammiya‘s debut film earned 12.43 crore in its lifetime. Also starring Hansika Motwani, the romantic musical drama opened at the box office 1.70 crore. While HR’s latest film earned much higher than his debut film on the opening day, his 2-day total is almost 6 crore* away from surpassing the lifetime earnings of Aap Ka Suroor.

Badass Ravi Kumar Ticket Sales

The ticket sales of Badass Ravi Kumar on the second day have been recorded at 39K from 7 AM to 10 PM. This is almost the same number as the opening day ticket sales on BMS, promising that the film would earn in the same range on day 2 as well.

Interestingly, the film might take a jump on Sunday bringing a weekend of minimum 10 crore and maximum 12 crore at the box office!

* denotes estimated numbers

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

