Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi have finally won hearts, and despite starting okayish at the box office on the opening day, the patriotic love story witnessed a very minimal drop, bringing a total of 21.75 crore in two days.

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi arrived together with Love Story last time in 2021. The film won hearts and box office numbers as well. In total, the film earned 39.3 crore in its lifetime, but its two-day total stood at 16.85 crore, much less than their latest arrival.

Thandel Box Office Day Estimates

On the second day, Saturday, February 8, the film earned a range of 10.25 – 10.5 crore at the box office. This is a very minimal drop of almost 10% from the opening day, which brought 11.5 crore at the box office.

Naga Chaitanya’s Last Theatrical Release

Naga Chaitanya‘s last theatrical release was Custody, which arrived in 2023. The film earned 9.23 crore in its lifetime. In two days, the film earned only 4.88 crore.

Thandel in two days, has earned 4.4 times higher than Custody. Meanwhile, the two-day figure for Thandel is almost 135% higher than that for Custody. Hopefully, the film will grow further in the upcoming weekend.

The total ticket sales for the film on BMS is 207K from 7 AM to 11 PM. The entire ticket sale on BMS for day 2 might be around 260K, surpassing the total ticket sales for Sankranthiki Vasthunam’s day 2 ticket sales on BMS. Venkatesh Starrer registered 258K ticket sales on the second day on BMS, which is the highest-grossing and most profitable Telugu film of 2025.

