Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is now out in theatres. Going by the trend, it was expected to wrap up its day 1 advance booking in the range of 13-14 crore gross, and that’s exactly what happened. The pre-sales at the Indian box office have been simply fantastic, and after Game Changer and Vidaamuyarchi, it has registered the third-best advance sales for a film in India in 2025. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Solid advances for day 1

With good buzz on the ground, the magnum opus has managed to post an impressive number on the board. As the film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, there’s excitement in the air in Maharashtra. Ever since the bookings commenced in the state, there has been strong momentum at ticket windows. The film has sold tickets worth 8.40 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) in Maharashtra alone. The show count is also impressive, as it is close to 3,400.

Speaking about the other regions, it is fair to decent, but all thanks to the strong support of Maharashtra, Chhaava closed its day 1 advance booking at a whopping 13.85 crore gross (excluding blocked seats). It includes a sale of over 4.88 lakh tickets at the Indian box office.

Third-highest pre-sales of 2025!

With 13.85 crore gross, Chhaava has registered the third-highest day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office in 2025. It surpassed films like Sankranthiki Vasthunam (12.40 crore gross) and Daaku Maharaaj (9.10 crore gross). It stands next to Ram Charan’s Game Changer (31.60 crore gross) and Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi (18.40 crore gross).

Record opening for Bollywood

For Vicky Kaushal, Chhaava is all set to be a record-opener. More than that, it’s also going to record the biggest start ever for a Bollywood film in the month of February. It will also be the biggest opener on Valentine’s Day, surpassing Gully Boy’s 19.40 crore net.

