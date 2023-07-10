Christopher Nolan is known for working with actors he has previously collaborated with. Whether it’s Christian Bale, Tom Hardy, or Cillian Murphy, the acclaimed filmmaker doesn’t hesitate to team up with the aforementioned actors on various projects. In ‘Oppenheimer’, we see Nolan collaborating with Murphy once again as he plays the titular character in one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year. However, one actor couldn’t manage to find a place in the film’s extraordinary cast despite influencing the project in a big way. Sadly, that actor is none other than Robert Pattinson and Nolan has a good reason for why the actor was not a part of his upcoming magnum opus.

Pattinson has become one of the most bankable stars in recent years and with epic performances in movies like ‘The Batman‘, and ‘The Lighthouse,’ he showed how much he has evolved as an actor. The actor worked with Nolan in ‘Tenet’ and shares a great bond with him. Despite wanting him in the movie so badly, it was not possible for the director to cast him in the film even when he was the catalyst behind the project.

Speaking in an interview with journalist Tara Hitchcock, Christopher Nolan noted that Robert Pattinson gave him a book of Oppenheimer’s speeches as a wrap gift and as soon as he started reading it, he got to know how these different characters try to deal with the fact that they have changed everyone’s lives forever. He said, ” Yeah, Rob, off the back of Tenet, where we refer to Oppenheimer, and I had wrote a thing about this incredible moment that Oppenheimer and the scientist of the Manhattan Project had where they could not completely eliminate the possibility that when they triggered that first gadget, that first atomic device, they might start the chain reaction that would destroy the world. We used that as a metaphor for Tenet, which Rob was in. As a wrap gift, he gave me a book of Oppenheimer‘s speeches from the 1950s, where you’re reading these great intellects trying to deal with the massive consequences of the way in which they’ve changed life forever, for all of us.”

Of course, the ‘Dunkirk’ helmer wanted Pattinson to be a part of his upcoming movie. However, the actor’s popularity made it impossible for Nolan to cast him in the movie.

“He was busy. He’s very much in demand these days,” Christopher Nolan said in an interview with journalist Tara Hitchcock.

Robert Pattinson will be donning the cape once again in the much-awaited sequel to ‘The Batman’. In addition, he has also been confirmed to join the cast of the dark comedy ‘Average Height, Average Build,’ which revolves around a serial killer.

The cast of ‘Oppenheimer’ includes Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, and more.

‘Oppenheimer’ is scheduled to hit theatres on July 21, 2023.

