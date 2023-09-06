Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has been creating a ruckus at the box office and how! Ever since the film hit the big screens, it’s been on the spree of creating and breaking records at the ticket window. Amid its box office success, the film’s leading actress, Ameesha Patel, has opened up about ageism and the ‘comeback’ term in Bollywood. Speaking about the same, she cited Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Aamir Khan as an example.

In a recent interview, the actress spoke in depth about the film shattering the box office records and stated that 50 is the new 20 in Bollywood, and actors like Sunny Deol, SRK, and Aamir have proved the same. Scroll down for details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ameesha Patel told News18, “The box office numbers of Gadar 2 that have shattered records answer the question about actors and actresses headlining projects across all age groups. Talent has no limit. 50 is the new 20, and that’s what has been proven.” She further wrote, “For Sunny Deol to come back at 65 is also defying what heroes can do as single leads,”

Ameesha Patel further spoke about being uncomfortable with the term ‘comeback’ used in Bollywood. She stated that Gadar 2 broke records in terms of a heroine coming back by defying all the norms. However, she feels the problem is in people’s mind as they term this phenomenon as a ‘comeback’. Adding that good actors never leave, they just take a break.”

Further citing Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan as an example, Ameesha Patel said, “When Aamir Khan came back four years post Lagaan (2001), they termed that also as a comeback. People can choose to take a break for whatever reasons. I don’t think that a good actor should have any limit to their screen presence and screen time. Age shouldn’t be a restrictive factor. It all boils down to good scripts that can justify their potential and their presence in the film.”

“When Shah Rukh Khan came back with Pathaan, they called it his comeback. Whenever an actor who has delivered in the past, for whatever reasons, whether they took a brief hiatus and not come onscreen for personal or professional reasons, or they aren’t doing the kind of films that they used to do, people always term that as a comeback. So, they are calling Gadar 2 Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s comeback,” she concluded.

Gadar 2 recently set a benchmark when it entered 500 crore club!

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Gadar 2, KGF: Chapter 2 Are True Box Office Super-Duper Hits VS P&L Economics Of Pathaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani & As Iconic Shri Balayya Says “Both Are Not Same”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News