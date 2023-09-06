Shah Rukh Khan is all set to the big screens on fire with his Jawan tomorrow. This time, celebrations are even bigger than Pathaan, and as we get close to the film’s release, several rumours about special cameos have stormed the internet, including big names Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt and Allu Arjun. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Atlee, the action entertainer will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions tomorrow. During the shoot of the film, we heard about several names being considered to make a special cameo appearance. Now, there’s a twist in the tale as all speculated actors, including Vijay, Dutt and Allu, are rumoured to appear in a cameo.

It’s not confirmed, but if the latest rumours are to be believed, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in a cameo role in Jawan’s Tamil version. If it’s true, it’ll be a treat for the Tamil audience. Other than that, Sanjay Dutt is said to be making a special appearance in the Hindi version. In the Telugu version, Allu Arjun is said to be appearing in a cameo role.

With just a few hours to go, let’s see if all these rumours are true!

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, along with his family members, offered prayers at the Tirumala temple on Tuesday. The actor reached the temple on Monday night and had an early morning darshan at the famous hill shrine. Accompanied by his wife, Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana and actress Nayanthara, he participated in Suprabhata Seva.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) officials welcomed the superstar on arrival at the temple. They had made all arrangements for the actor and his family to offer prayers.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates

