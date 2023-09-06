Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is ready for a September 7 release and a few days before the release of the film, fake reviews, swelled up on the internet. Now even KRK is confused with so many reviews around the film. Recently the self acclaimed critic took to a social networking site to put forth his genuine confusion.

KRK, who has still not seen the film claimed that he got reviews about the film from two friends and both of them offered extremely opposite point of views. While one praised it, the other trashed it leaving KRK totally confused.

Taking to his Twitter account, KRK earlier tweeted, “I got reports from censor board members and according to them film #Jawaan is very bad. It’s illogical, irrelevant and full torture of 3hours. It’s South Indian Masala film. But I can’t say anything with a guarantee without watching the film. So please wait for my review tomorrow.”

Immediately after a few hours another tweet by the self-acclaimed critic read, “Just now, a Bollywood Wala friend called me who has watched film, and according to him #Jawan is a masterpiece. It’s technically brilliant and full of entertainment. So now I am really confused because I’m not sure, whom I should believe.”

I got reports from censor board members and according to them film #Jawaan is very bad. It’s illogical, irrelevant and full torture of 3hours. It’s South Indian Masala film. But I can’t say anything with guarantee without watching the film. So please wait for my review tomorrow. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 6, 2023

Netizens started taking brutal digs at KRK while he tweeted for the third time and wrote, “SRK is not having any screening of #Jawan to show his film to Bollywood people, media people or anybody else. Normally he keeps many screenings to show his film to all the people before the release.?”

Obviously netizens had to react to his series of queries. A user commented, “Lagta hai KRK aaj full nashe mein.. ekbar bolta hai very bad aur ekbar bolta hai masterpiece.” Another comment read, “Kal tak srk se payment Mila…to hi positive bolega..agar kal esne nigative review diya to samj jao srk ne es kutte ko tukda nahi fenka!” A third comment said, “Seems payment still pending.”

Some pointed out how KRK is just confusing people to gain traction and wrote, “You are not confused at all. You are only doing all this drama to confuse people so they watch your review of the film. And in the review you will say it’s a blockbuster film, coz u r already being bribed for that.” Another comment read, “Bhai ….. kal hi review dena….!!!!!”

A tweet said, “Har baar ki tarah party badalte rehna netao ki tarah … achha nahi hai ….. Keep calm #KRKbestreviewer #JawanFirstDayFirstShow”

For the unversed, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, massy action avatar helmed by Atlee. The film also stars Nayanthara, VIjay Sethupathi in leading roles, Sanya Malhotra & Priyamani in supporting roles and Deepika Padukone in a very special cameo.

