Divya Khosla Kumar’s next film, Yaariyan 2, has landed in controversy. Starring Meezaan Jafri & Pearl V Puri, the film recently dropped a new song title Saure Ghar, where Meezaan can be seen wearing a kirpan, which is a pious symbol of the Sikh faith and cannot be used in public consumption for entertainment purposes.

After the song was released, the Sikh Community took offense to the scene, and Shithe romani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) filed an FIR against the filmmakers and Meezaan for hurting religious sentiments.

However, later, the makers, as well as Meezaan Jafri, issued an apology letter saying their intent was not to hurt any religious sentiment. The public apology also stated that they hold the highest respect for all cultures and religious beliefs. The said visuals have been replaced and removed from the film.

However, a report by Free Press Journal says that the film’s directors claimed that Meezaan Jafri is wearing a Khukri and not a Kirpan in the said scene from Yaariyan 2. For the unversed, not everyone can wear a Kirpan in the Sikh religion, and there is a religious process only after which one can wear a kirpan.

The website quoted SGPC, which said, “The Sikhs very well know the shape of a ‘kirpan’ and a ‘khukri’, and the way both are worn on one’s body. We are not satisfied with your illogical clarification. Therefore, we are initiating the process of legal action in this case, as the concerned video song is still in public view and continuously hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.”

A complaint was filed with the Amritsar Police Commissioner in the said matter, and now, according to the reports, Punjab police is in Mumbai to arrest Yaariyan 2 filmmakers and Meezan Jafri.

Earlier, SGPC had tweeted about the matter and demanded strict action against Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru, Yaariyan 2 actor Meezaan Jafri, Bhushan Kumar and others. The tweet read, “We have demanded strict action against these filmmakers for hurting religious sentiments of Sikh community across the globe by showing non-Sikh, clean shaven actor Meezaan Jafri wearing a ‘kirpan’ – Sikh Kakaar (symbol of Sikh faith) – in a way Amritdhari Sikhs do. Disrespect to Sikh Maryada (conduct), tradition, and lifestyle cannot be tolerated at any cost. To gain publicity and for their financial benefit, the filmmakers in connivance presented Sikh Kakaar Kirpan in a wrong way without caring about religious sentiments.”

On the complaint of Secretary, SGPC, an FIR under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings) IPC registered at E Division PS by Amritsar Police @cpamritsar, against 'Yaariyan 2' film actor Meezaan Jafri, directors Radhika Rao & Vinay… pic.twitter.com/DsPXDKMMXR — Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (@SGPCAmritsar) September 1, 2023

The appeal also demanded the makers to take down the objectionable song and scenes from the film as well as all the social streaming sites, including Youtube, where the song Saure Ghar was released.

