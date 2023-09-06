Shah Rukh Khan’s next is currently a storm unloading its way to the theatres. The film is all set to release on September 7 and is having a terrific response worldwide. Now, the US-UK advance bookings for the film are presenting historic numbers on the table. According to the latest statistics, Jawan has crossed half a million worth of ticket sales.

The Atlee film sold around 33 thousand tickets at 551 Locations for over two thousand shows, making it the biggest Bollywood release ever. The film is getting a tremendous response in the UK circuit as well.

Collectively, both with a cumulative, Jawan stands at a day 1 advance ticket sales worth $625K. This pre-sales number is still active and increasing as we discuss the monetary gains of the Shah Rukh Khan film.

Jawan stars SRK in a double role. The film is as massy as it could get, with extra masala, all that Bollywood was yearning for after watching South Indian films like KGF 2 and Pushpa. Now with Atlee, SRK brings you a film that cannot get more tadka from the South as it blends with the flavours of the North.

Talking about the economics of the film budgeted more than Pathaan‘s 250 crore, the film is reported to touch 300 crore on the budget front. And looking at the pre-sales, it promises a massive comeback on the monetary front.

As the film starts counting down the hours to its release, check out the top 10 Hindi films’ pre-advance sales in the USA/Can region in 2023.

Pathaan – $1.49M Jawan – $625K RRKPK – $445K Adipurush – $345K Gadar2 – $310K KBKJ – $305K OMG2 – $220K TJMM – $172K TheKeralaStory – $146K DreamGirl2 – $105K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

