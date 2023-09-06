Want To Stay At Shah Rukh Khan's Luxurious Home In LA & Fulfill Your Dreams? Check Out The Price Tag For Renting A Night, As It Might Leave You Sleepless!

If you want to live in a King’s mansion, you have to spend like a king. King of romance, Badshah of Bollywood has a unique and royal taste in everything. Shah Rukh Khan has a massive luxurious vacation villa in Los Angeles that is just a 5-minute walk from Santa Monica, Rodeo Drive, and West Hollywood. Scroll ahead to step inside the mansion that might leave you sleepless at night if you stay there. Wondering why? Because of the amount you have to spend for a night.

After a long gap, SRK has returned to the big screens and has been stirring up the box office. He has already done it with Pathaan, and now he is waiting for his next release, Jawan and Dunki. Jawan is going to be released on September 7, 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, coming back to the vacation villa Shah Rukh Khan owns in LA, picked up from Airbnb. The mansion is white in colour, and the inside decoration is soothing for the eyes. It has a sprawling drawing room with a beige-coloured sofa set, a fireplace and a bookshelf to give the English feel.

Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious house has six spacious rooms, as mentioned in a DNA report. The colour theme of the property is white and beige, keeping the calmness intact. The villa also has a private jacuzzi. Now, do you want to have a stay at this gorgeous-looking villa where SRK has lots of memories? Hmm, not a bad dream, but can you fulfill it, as the price tag for a single night will be enough for you to burn your pockets! As per Architectural Digest, SRK‘s villa is up for rent, and you can enjoy all these amenities for Rs 1.96 lakh per night. Work hard, and you might just live in your dream house!

Finally the California sun is out….it’s time for the Pool…maybe should dress right for it now at my @airbnb villa in LA #Ad #LAonAirbnb pic.twitter.com/PPmRHQLL4u — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 5, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan once shared his view about this mansion in LA and said, “There’s no place like home to disconnect from the outside world and spend some time with oneself. Being able to break away from a fast-paced lifestyle, several thousand miles away from the city has been a refreshing experience.”

Well, surely the King has his taste, and we can’t deny it!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Vicky Kaushal Says He’s Proud Of The Great Indian Family: “I Hope It Is A Film That People Will Connect To An emotional Level As Well As Entertainment Level”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News