The two of the charismatic and biggest superstars of the Indian film industry, Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu indulged in a sweet exchange of words, as the ‘Jawan’ fever grips the country.

The action thriller ‘Jawan’, which is directed by Atlee, went housefull on the first day of its release in its early morning show, and even went on to create mass hysteria among fans.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Mahesh Babu wrote: “#Jawan… Blockbuster cinema… @Atlee_dir delivers king-size entertainment with the King himself!! Comes up with his career’s best film… The aura, charisma and screen presence of @iamsrk are unmatched… He’s on fire here !! Jawan will break his own records… how cool is that!! Stuff of the legends.”

Replying to the ‘Murari’ actor, SRK said: “Thank u so much. Everyone is so thrilled you liked it. Big love to you and family. Very encouraging to hear your kind words. Will keep working harder now to entertain. Love you my friend.”

Two days prior to the release of the movie, Mahesh had posted: “It’s time for #Jawan!!! The frenzy and power of @iamsrk are on full display!! Wishing the team an all-time blockbuster success across all markets! So looking forward to watching it with the entire family!!”

To this, the ‘Baazigar’ actor had replied: “Thank u so much my friend. Hope you enjoy the film. Let me know when you are watching I will come over and watch it with you. Love to you and the family. Big hug.”

Mahesh Babu added: “Would love that!”

The film also stars some of the biggest stars from south India like Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, and also features Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance), Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

It was theatrically released on September 7.

The film has beaten the record of this year’s previous mega SRK-starrer, ‘Pathaan’, to notch up the highest-ever domestic opening day collection for a Hindi film.

