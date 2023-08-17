Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most celebrated and famous star couples in Bollywood. The couple never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with their public appearances and last night, we saw Ranveer attending AP Dhillon’s upcoming documentary premiere’s red carpet and looked dashing as ever in an all-white ensemble. Today, we bring you a throwback to when DP slammed the no-kissing policy during an interview after she got married and gave a savage response to it. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Ranveer and Deepika enjoy a massive fan following on social media and often share mushy pictures with each other on Instagram. We love how they’re always spot on with romance and hold hands in public, and that’s the kind of marriage goal we all look forward to.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about the throwback scoop, once in an interview with Filmfare, Deepika Padukone talked about her serene wedding in Italy with actor Ranveer Singh. She called it magical and said that they had some surreal moments.

During the same interaction, DP was asked about the no-kissing policy that many Bollywood celebrities follow after marriage and reacting to this, she said, “Chheee…we just went back 50 years. We’ll know soon.”

You go, Deepika Padukone. She’s really an inspiration for many young actresses and women out there. Meanwhile, on the work front, she’ll be next seen in Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan and Sidharth Anand directs the film.

The film will be released next year in January, and it’ll be the first time that DP is paired opposite HR. What are your thoughts on Deepika’s reaction to the no-kissing policy after the wedding back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: When Farah Khan Abused “Behen-Ch*d Le Na… Ch*tiya Hai Tu” To Her Crew On A Chat Show, Netizens Troll Her Saying “Lady Jackie Shroff”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News