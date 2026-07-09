General Hospital Daily Spoilers ( Photo Credit – X )

Key Takeaways

Willow Tait suffers a major setback

Jordan Ashford has a confession to make

Brook Lynn Quartermaine is confronted

The previous episode of General Hospital featured Sonny cautioning Carly regarding her romance with Valentin. Meanwhile, Trina ran into Portia. On the other hand, Ric took on a client, and it was Isaiah. Elsewhere, Molly faced a difficult choice. And last but not least, Lucas vented to Elizabeth.

GH Spoilers (Thursday, July 9, 2026): Episode #15998

Elizabeth is suspicious; Willow suffers a setback

Elizabeth has been there to comfort and support many people. Be it Rocco and Lulu, or Lucas, who had a lot to vent about. Especially her growing closeness to Dante. So what exactly does she grow suspicious about? On the other hand, Willow suffers a major setback. She is scrambling to clear her name.

She wants to prove that she was not involved in the car crash she is being framed for. At the same time, she wants to make sure that she has dirt on Drew in case he exposes her. And Willow’s only way to make that happen is Brennan. He has some key information on him, and she wants it anyhow.

Jordan makes a confession; Brook Lynn is called out

Meanwhile, Jordan is set to make a confession. Who is this about, and how will it change things? Could it be related to Sidwell? Or Portia and Curtis? Elsewhere, Brook Lynn is about to be called out. She actively conspired with Lucy to frame Willow for Curtis and Jordan’s car crash.

Chase, as usual, is focused on proving that Willow is a saint. But while he is delusional in most cases, this time he is on the right track. Willow was set up this one time, and he wants to get to the bottom of this. When he asks Lucy questions, will he find out that his wife, Brook Lynn, is behind this?

General Hospital FAQs

Q: Are Carly and Valentin dating?

A: That’s right, Carly and Valentin are dating.

Q: Does Sonny know about Carly and Valentin?

A: Yes, Sonny recently found out about Carly and Valentin’s romance.

Q: When does General Hospital air?

A: New episodes of General Hospital air from Monday to Friday on ABC at 2 pm ET and 1 pm CT.

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Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers (Wednesday, July 8, 2026): Carly Is Cautioned By Sonny, Trina Runs Into Portia, While Molly Faces A Choice

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