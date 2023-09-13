After entering the 300 Crore Club across all languages, now Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s Jawan has scored a triple century in just the Hindi version as well. The film has went past the 300 crores mark in a matter of six days and there is a lot of steam in there which will ensure that by the time the eight day extended first week is through, 350 crores is crossed.

The film did excellent business on Tuesday as well when 24 crores* more came in the Hindi version. The film is basically competing with the all time blockbuster collections of Pathaan and Gadar 2 because no other film in the longest time has come even close to these kind of numbers on a working day right in the middle of the week. In fact even crossing 10 crores had been a challenge for biggies prior to the release of The Kerala Story but since Gadar 2 has shown such massive numbers in the recent past, one expects 30 crores to be crossed each time around.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That didn’t happen though for Jawan on Tuesday and that’s also because a very exciting India vs Sri Lanka ODI was being played. As a result the film did see a minor drop. That said, today the collections should finally stabilise since there is no match till Friday.

Meanwhile, Jawan has now collected 306.58 crores* in just the Hindi version and that’s simply phenomenal. It also means an average of over 50 crores on a daily basis and that too without the support of any holiday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan To Hit 1000+ Crore With Pathaan & Jawan Box Office, Dethrones Akshay Kumar As The Star With The Highest Cumulative Collection In A Year, Here’s Where Salman Khan & Sunny Deol Stand

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News