Bella is that fashion girlie who has the entire industry in a chokehold. The catwalk queen is known for carrying difficult sartorial attires with ease, pulling off a class act every time she walks the runway. Another thing that makes Bella one of the most sought-after Hollywood faces is her unmatched confidence, and in a massive display of the same, she once handled a major wardrobe malfunction with such subtlety that onlookers did not even notice it happened. Scroll down for more info!

Bella walked the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2016 in a stunning red silk gown that hugged her envious frame flawlessly as she walked the talk oozing her unavoidable allure. The supermodel looked bewitching in her risque backless wrap dress with a plunging neckline flaunting her toned legs with a thigh-high slit.

She further accentuated her outfit with a pair of statement diamond earrings and studded bracelet, making her look like a true blue royalty. Bella Hadid’s glam for the night included light smokey eyes with ombre lips, contoured cheeks, and light blush. Her hair was tied in a messy updo with her fringes falling on her forehead, giving her entire look a subtle bounce making her radiate a mega movie star charm.

Bella Hadid, who otherwise aces intricate outfits swiftly, had a little wardrobe malfunction as her gown could not withhold a strong gush of wind, revealing her red p*nties while she was climbing the stairs. However, the supermodel did not even sigh at the happening of events and continued to do her thing with an unbothered look on her face.

Take a look:

But that was not all for Bella Hadid. The younger Hadid sibling did it again! She again suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the Cannes Film Festival. The 20-year-old model walked the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival, wearing a light pink dress, but the gown turned out to be a little too risky as she accidentally flashed her n*de p*nties. However, she was, yet again, her confident self, and sailed through the storm with a confident gaze.

What are your thoughts on Bella Hadid acing her wardrobe malfunctions like it did not even happen? Let us know.

