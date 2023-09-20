Taylor Swift is our favourite star of all time, and there’s no denying that. While we love her 365 days a year, we love her more in the Fall season, as it happens to be her favourite season and ours too, hehe. The singer is currently headlining one of the biggest tours in the history of the US, and last night, she stepped out for dinner with her friends in New York. The Love Story singer wore a chic body-hugging dress paired with a camel, brown long coat, and knee-high boots and welcomed the autumn season in ‘Style’. Scroll below to take a look!

Taylor is one of the most followed female celebrities on social media, with over 272 million followers on Instagram. She has been giving a glimpse of her Eras Tour on Instagram, and the rest of Swifties keep sharing the concert videos on the photo-sharing platform.

Now, talking about her latest appearance in New York, Taylor Swift dined with her gal-pals, including Barbie director Greta Gerwig, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz and wore a chic outfit to her outing.

We all know Tay’s love for the Autumn season, and she opted for a black figure-hugging dress that she paired with a camel and brown houndstooth coat and knee-high boots. She accessorised her look with a Versace handle bag and minimalistic jewellery.

For makeup, Taylor Swift opted for her signature winged eyeliner and red lips, completing the look with her forehead bangs and remaining hair tied in a messy bun.

Take a look at her photos below:

Only Taylor Swift can make Autumn look better!

