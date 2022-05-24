Actress Pooja Hedge has resumed shooting for the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ as she has come back from her trip from the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Advertisement

Pooja was in the middle of the film’s first schedule when she was invited to represent India at the annual festival.

Advertisement

With a commendable fan base across cinema of various languages, Pooja has sparked chemistry with the top stars of the industry right from NTR Jr, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Thalapathy Vijay, and Ram Charan.

Details about Pooja’s role and the film are still under wraps.

Pooja was last seen in Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas.

Pooja will also be seen in ‘Cirkus’ opposite Ranveer Singh and ‘SSMB28’ opposite Mahesh Babu.

‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ is currently eyeing a year-end release

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan Car Collection: From Lamborghini Urus Capsule Worth Rs 4.5 Crore To Porsche 718 Boxster At Rs 1.64 Crore, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Star’s Expensive Rides Are Enviable!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram