Shah Rukh Khan is the ‘King of Hearts’ for a reason. He isn’t just an incredible actor but also a gentleman. There have been so many fan incidents where he has proved why he’s the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ and there’s no denying that. In a recent conversation, singer Badshah revealed how SRK gifted a PlayStation 5 as his salary for a song even before it was launched in India. Scroll below to read the scoop.

In a conversation with Bobby Friction of BBC, the ‘Garmi’ singer revealed that the superstar’s team got in touch with for a song and asked him how much he would charge for the same. Responding to SRK’s team, the singer actually asked for a PlayStation 5 as his salary for the song.

Badshah was actually approached by Shah Rukh Khan’s team for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders’ fan anthem in 2020. Talking to BBC’s Bobby, the singer narrated the story behind doing a song for SRK’s team.

Watch Badshah’s conversation here:

That’s one conversation, isn’t it?

Meanwhile on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawaan. Besides these two, the actor will also be seen in YRF’s Pathaan and all the three films are scheduled to release next year.

What are your thoughts on Badshah asking for PlayStation 5 instead of his salary from SRK for a song? Tell us in the space below.

