Lalit Modi and former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen made headlines last week after he announced his relationship with the latter. The loved-up pictures went viral on social media triggering unwanted social media attention and trolls.

Modi is one of the biggest names in sports after he launched the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL became one of the biggest sports franchises with each game worth Rs 117 crore. A couple of years later, in 2010, he was suspended by the BCCI for financial irregularities and various other charges of misconduct.

Lalit Modi’s Family Business

While much has been said about Lalit Modi’s work in sports but not many know that he comes from a leading business family. He is the son of KK Modi who owned Modi Enterprises that has businesses ventured into various sectors like Agro, Specialty & Performance Chemicals, Pan Masala, Mouth Fresheners, Tobacco, Confectionery, and Retail, Education, cosmetics, Entertainment, Fashion, Travel, and Restaurants.

According to the AajTak report, the current value of Modi Enterprises was over $1.5 billion (approx 12,000 Crore). Moreover, Modi’s company also owns various popular brands like Modi Care, Indofil Industries Limited, Rockford Whiskey, Marlboro Cigarettes, Pan Vilas Pan Masala, Beacon Travel Company, 24 Seven Retail Stores, etc.

As for Lalit Modi’s restaurant business, his Delhi-based company runs restaurants like Ego Thai, Ego Italian, Ego 33 and trades with Arab countries, Africa and Europe.

Modi-Owned Entertainment Network

The scion of Modi Enterprises made his debut in the network business and founded Modi Entertainment Networks. He partnered with Walt Disney in 1993 to telecast Disney content in India. He was also the pan-India distributor of ESPN.

Lalit Modi’s Mansion In London

After he was banned from BCCI, he returned to London in 2010 where it resides in a luxury mansion that is spread across 7000 square feet. NDTV report claims that his mansion, which is located on Sloane Street in London, is a massive five-story home that has an inbuilt elevator and 14 rooms.

Lalit Modi’s Net Worth

With multiple business ventures and a whopping amount that he earned from his time in cricket, Lalit today has a net worth of $570 million (Rs 4,555 crore).

