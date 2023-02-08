Pathaan Box Office Day 14: Continues To Do Well, Has A Good 2nd Tuesday

It was a good Tuesday for Pathaan as 7.75 crores more came in. Compared to 8.55 crores that the film had collected a day before, this is a good hold. It was also the 14th day for the film so practically the end of second week is still reading over 7.50 crores, which is simply excellent.

So far the film had collected 446.20 crores and today it will comfortably go past the 450 crosses mark and then add a couple of crores more as well. With more numbers coming in tomorrow, the film will be in a solid position by the time the third weekend kickstarts. Considering it’s an open playground for the film for an entire week ahead of it, it would be an exciting journey towards the 500 crores mark from there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So far, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) lifetime of 511.30 crores is in reach and it all boils down to how much further does it go from there. A realistic end target for the Shah Rukh Khan led action thriller would be 525 crores and that would mean setting a much higher benchmark for other films to challenge in future.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Box Office: Takes A Decent Start In China But The Magic Of Part 1 Is No Way Repeating

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News