Pathaan Box Office Day 15 Morning Occupancy: It looks like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are here to stay. The film is enjoying a solo run at the ticket windows and making the most of it. The third week has been initiated from today but there seems to apparent effect as the film continues to stay rock solid. Scroll below for the scenario on today’s early shows.

So far, Pathaan has collected 525.80 crores gross at the Indian box office. The film has added 323.20 crores gross from overseas collections, contributing to the total worldwide numbers of 850 crores gross. While these remain collections till Day 13 but what’s good is that this Shah Rukh Khan has held its fort so far.

As per the latest box office updates flowing in, Pathaan has registered a morning occupancy in the range of 8-9% on Day 15. The numbers remain as same as the last two days, which means that this Siddharth Anand directorial is maintaining a steady pace, which was the need of the hour during weekdays.

The evening and night shows will witness an upward trend and that will further set the pace for the day. Pathaan has a freeway till Kartik Aaryan, and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada hit the theatres. Also, joining in is Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, which is expected to be a huge affair at the box office.

Meanwhile, fans have been super excited to witness the sequel of Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan. While it is obvious that Deepika Padukone will return, it is John Abraham aka Jim that has aroused the curiosity. While there have been rumours of a prequel that will star the actor, Siddharth Anand has also teased that the sequel could witness him too.

Even John Abraham recently expressed his interest in returning to the franchise. He said, “I’m astounded by the number of messages I’m getting daily on my social media about how there should be a prequel to Jim. When people almost always root for the hero, and that hero is Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, it is hugely gratifying that people are rooting for the anti-hero too! I’m fortunate that my work in Pathaan has spoken loudly and hopefully, I have managed to give people an anti-hero that they will always remember. That was my intent when I heard Pathaan.”

