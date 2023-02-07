Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is all set for its theatrical release worldwide. However, before its release and ahead of MCU’s Phase 5 could begin, the movie has been officially screened to a few critics and here’s what the movie has been getting as its first critics’ review. The critics have taken Twitter by storm and have been sharing their opinion about the Paul Rudd starrer Ant-Man 3. Scroll below to know their reactions!

A while back, Paul Rudd opened up about prepping up for his character Ant-Man in the third installment of the franchise and said that he has gone through a massive physical transformation and worked really hard to get in shape.

Now, coming back to the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania critic reviews. Twitter is abuzz with the critics’ reaction and well, so far it has only been good. Eric Davis tweeted, “PHASE 5 HAS BEGUN! The new Ant-Man movie is like a psychedelic rollercoaster full of frightening & hilarious oddities, plus one VERY menacing Kang. Big STAR WARS vibes meet the MCU at its freakiest & most inventive. MODOK is a riot, but Jonathan Majors conquers. Loved the ride!”

PHASE 5 HAS BEGUN! The new #AntMan movie is like a psychedelic rollercoaster full of frightening & hilarious oddities, plus one VERY menacing Kang. Big STAR WARS vibes meet the MCU at its freakiest & most inventive. MODOK is a riot, but Jonathan Majors conquers. Loved the ride! pic.twitter.com/gdJqHld3rT — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 7, 2023

Atom wrote, “#Quantumania REVIEW: SCARY & SHOCKING GAMECHANGER! Marvel is back with a fun, WILD adventure. This isn’t just another superhero movie, it’s one of the BEST sci-fi films ever! WOW… A fitting end to her journey, while also setting up what’s next #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania”

#Quantumania REVIEW: SCARY & SHOCKING GAMECHANGER! Marvel is back with a fun, WILD adventure. This isn’t just another superhero movie, it’s one of the BEST sci-fi films ever! WOW… A fitting end to her journey, while also setting up what’s next #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania pic.twitter.com/iTC9KkuehU — Atom (@theatomreview) February 7, 2023

Fico penned, “#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is the best of the trilogy. Higher stakes, dangers & repercussions. Its also got one the best MCU villains in #Kang. As soon as #JonathanMayors comes in, its his show. Kang is a scary lean-mean multiverse big baddie. Also, 2 cool post credits scenes.”

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is the best of the trilogy. Higher stakes, dangers & repercussions. Its also got one the best MCU villains in #Kang. As soon as #JonathanMayors comes in, its his show. Kang is a scary lean-mean multiverse big baddie. Also, 2 cool post credits scenes. pic.twitter.com/t1V8HP2dsO — Fico (@FicoCangiano) February 7, 2023

Daniel Baptista from The Movie Podcast tweeted that it might be a little overly ambitious. He wrote, “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ is a solid, yet overly ambitious start to the next phase of the MCU. Jonathan Majors is an absolute FORCE as Kang and the NEW KING of the Multiverse. The final battle is ASTONISHING, but I really missed the comedic charm throughout.”

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is a solid, yet overly ambitious start to the next phase of the MCU. Jonathan Majors is an absolute FORCE as #Kang and the NEW KING of the Multiverse. The final battle is ASTONISHING, but I really missed the comedic charm throughout. #AntMan pic.twitter.com/NRj3fzjCKa — Daniel Baptista – The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) February 7, 2023

A few more reviews from the critics are listed below:

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is the most mature installment of the franchise. Driven by emotion, it opens Phase 5 with exciting new action set pieces and sets the stage for the rest of the Multiverse Saga. Equal balance heart, humor, and excitement! Majors is a standout as Kang! pic.twitter.com/cmNZo5u9Wq — Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) February 7, 2023

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is a great start to the new Phase with a more adult tone with the arrival of Kang the Conqueror, played extremely well by Jonathan Majors, who is stealing the show. Visually stunning, Non-stop Action with the touch of Ant-Man Comedy. Absolutely great. pic.twitter.com/7Q9WoMWbQZ — Kenny @Disney+ (@iKenny_J) February 7, 2023

Had a blast with #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania Paul Rudd has never been better & Jonathan Majors effortlessly conquers every second of screen-time he gets, BUT the real star of the film is Jeff Loveness’ script: a reminder of how beautifully strange & mysterious the MCU still is. pic.twitter.com/MYoL6WPlmU — Dempsey Pillot (@DempseyPillot) February 7, 2023

For the unversed, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania features Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as Hope and Jonathan Majors as Kang: The Conqueror. In India, the movie will release on February 17, 2023, and to be honest, we cannot wait any further to experience such a massive franchise.

What are your thoughts about knowing the critics’ reaction on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? Let us know in the comments!

