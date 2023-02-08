Letitia Wright led Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally saw a day of lights in China as the film released in the country on Tuesday. The film saw a decent response and is running amid Chinese films- The Wandering Earth II and Full River Red. However, it is projected that the box office run would be limited and the lifetime of part 1 is out of sight. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, the Black Panther sequel released on 11th November in the majority of parts of the world. After the tragic demise of Chadwick Boseman, Marvel had a huge responsibility of carrying the legacy forward in the absence of the late actor. And it was done in a subtle way, which is why the film received praise from all across upon its release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has become the first Marvel franchise film to be released in China in the last 3 years. Due to political and censorship issues, Marvel films and several other Hollywood releases didn’t make it to the Chinese market. Now, as the gate has been opened again, we expect a rise in the box office for Hollywood films.

Speaking about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the film opened with $3.47 million on Tuesday (as per the data of Maoyan), reports Variety. It is projected that the Ryan Coogler directorial will end up making $17.3 million in the lifetime run in China. As there’s a gap of over 2 months after the original release, this total is said to be decent enough.

The first instalment earned $105.06 million in China, and it helped the film to go beyond the $1 billion mark. Now, repeating such numbers is now possible.

Meanwhile, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stands at a global total of $842.76 million (excluding China).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Waltair Veerayya vs Veera Simha Reddy Box Office (Worldwide): Megastar Chiranjeevi Gets His ‘Mega’ Success With 200 Crore+ Collection, Balakrishna Starrer Is Just Decent

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News