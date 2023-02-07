Pathaan Box Office Day 14 (Early Trends): Siddharth Anand’s action film led by Shah Rukh Khan has been ringing the cash registers ever since it was released on January 25th. The film has already crossed the 400 crore mark and is now aiming to cross the 500 crore mark at the domestic box office.

The action thriller’s weekend collection has been amazing. Last Saturday, the film scored 23.25 crores and earned Rs 28.50 crores on Sunday. This is truly excellent as it yet again demonstrates loud and clear that the action thriller has been loved by the audiences and it’s not just the first day, first weekend, or a first-week show but a lot beyond that.

It is worth pointing out that Pathaan earned 8.55 crores on Monday. So far, Pathaan has earned 438.45 crores. As early trends come in, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is likely to earn around Rs 7-8 crore on day 14.

This means that the total gross for Siddharth Anand’s directorial would be in the range of Rs 445.45-446.45 crores. There are 11 days until Shehzada arrives on February 17th, which is a large open playground where it can continue to earn money. In fact, the film now has the most viewers and is aiming to surpass Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s lifetime collection of 500 crores in India. Pathaan would aim to outperform that and earn a few extra dollars, which is fantastic.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and set in Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, stars Shah Rukh Khan as a RAW agent who teams up with Deepika Padukone’s character to combat a terror threat posed by agent-gone-rogue Jim, played by John Abraham.

