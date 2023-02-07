It was a good hold on Monday for Pathaan as 8.55 crores came in. On Friday, the film had collected 14 crores so the drop is less than 50%, which is good. As it is, given the kind of big bucks that the film is dealing with, the dip had to be in the whereabouts of 40% so that the rest of the weekdays could be in a good zone as well, and in that aspect this Sidharth Anand directed action thriller has done well.

Of course, had the numbers been in double digits even on Monday then the game would have been altogether different as then the journey towards the 500 crores mark would have been crossed in a jiffy. Now, a lot would depend on the coming weekend as well for that to happen and though the issue is not about competition, it’s certainly about the target volume. There is a lot of audience base which has been exhausted and while neutral audiences are coming in as well, the coming weekend is crucial for the 500 Crore Club entry to be made.

So far, the film has collected 438.45 crores and the trajectory from here will ensure that the next big milestone of 450 crores is crossed during this week itself. In the process, Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 2 lifetime (434.62 crores) has been crossed as well. That said, in all fairness, Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan has done that with its south versions included as well and one must be looking at only the Hindi version from comparison sake, and hence that would take three more days to happen as 16 crores came from the dubbed versions.

