Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster and it again had a fantastic hold on second Tuesday! The film is on an incredible run at the domestic and overseas box office and has now collected about 865 crore gross worldwide!

Pathaan, on its 14th day (second Tuesday), held up superbly and was rock steady with reduced ticket prices. It collected 7.75 crore nett in India (Hindi – 7.50 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.25 crore). In 14 days, Pathaan has recorded $40.10 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 446.20 crore (Hindi – 430.25 crore, Dubbed – 15.95 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible 849 crore (India gross : 536 crore, overseas : 328.80 crore)!

Pathaan is now the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe! With this insane result, all films of YRF’s Spy Universe – Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan are blockbusters!

Pathaan has become a must-watch theatrical entertainer which is being celebrated across the nation. Pathaan, is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

