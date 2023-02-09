Global Indian Icon Deepika Padukone’s skincare brand 82°E (eighty-two east) has released a first-of-its-kind video featuring her and actor Shah Rukh Khan. And it sees the Pathaan duo practice the Cleanse-Hydrate-Protect routine from Padukone’s recently launched skincare brand, 82°E.

After captivating fans across the world with their latest release Pathaan, currently the highest-grossing Hindi movie worldwide, Deepika and Shah Rukh now come together for an exciting video that has never been done before. Together, they practice the Cleanse-Hydrate-Protect (CHP) skincare routine using products from 82°E.

The video reveals the friendly behind-the-scenes chemistry the stars share with each other as Deepika Padukone takes Shah Rukh Khan through the steps of her personal skincare routine.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone also introduce the brand’s latest skincare drop, Gotu Kola Dew, a revitalising toner serum with Gotu Kola and Niacinamide. This playful yet educational video featuring the two Indian superstars intends to highlight the importance of a regular and effective CHP skincare routine.

In the video, Deepika shares the steps of the CHP routine with Shah Rukh using 82°E’s products, while also revealing some of her favourite skincare tips and tricks with him. They begin with Lotus Splash cleanser to Cleanse, followed by Gotu Kola Dew toner serum and Ashwagandha Bounce moisturiser to Hydrate. They concluded the routine with Patchouli Glow sunscreen drops with SPF 40 PA+++ to Protect, emphasising to Shah Rukh the importance of daily sun protection.

82°E products are formulated by in-house R&D experts, combining time-tested Indian ingredients and powerful scientific compound(s) to offer high-quality, high-performance products. The brand will launch more products under the skincare category and has ambitions to expand into other categories that support a modern, holistic approach to self-care.

