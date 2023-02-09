Kajol is one of the well-known actresses in the Indian film industry. She has given several memorable performances in films like Kuch Kuch Hota hai, Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Fanaa, and many more. She is one of the few actresses who largely stayed away from controversies.

However, the actress is now making headlines for a different reason. The Padma Shri awardee actress, who is well known for dishing out humour on social media, her latest post is aimed at trolls. She took to her Instagram handle and slammed the trolls for commenting on her skin colour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kajol shared a picture of her face which was covered completely in a black mask. She also added shades to cover her eyes. She hilariously captioned it, “To all those who ask me how I became so fair #sunblocked #spfunbeatable.” Take a look at it below:

The actress‘ sassy yet hilarious comeback to trolls always amazes us!

Meanwhile, Kajol was last seen in ‘Salaam Venky’. She is now working on an OTT series titled ‘The Good Wife – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka.’ This courtroom drama is said to be an adaptation of a CBS series by the same name.

Recently, the actress also spoke about her work during a conversation with Bombay Times. She said, “A lot of people come up to me with just an idea; it doesn’t work for me, as I need to read the whole script. There are certain genres that don’t interest me. I don’t want to do a dark film, and I am very clear about it. I don’t like watching dark films and I don’t do films that I don’t like to watch. My work needs to give me a high, or else I don’t see any point in doing it. I am a voracious reader; a good book is like nirvana to me. I can let go of my sleep if I have a good book to read. I read more books than I watch films. I don’t really watch too many films; in that sense, people might think I am illiterate. I need to pick a script and say, ‘Goddamn, I have to finish reading this’”.

For more updates on Bollywood, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra To Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt – Netizens Slam Bollywood Couples Of Copying Anushka Sharma, Virat Kholi: “Nothing Just Virushka Wedding On Loop”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News