‘Salaam Venky’ actor Vishal Jethwa shared a few pictures with the late actress Tunisha Sharma, who reportedly committed suicide on December 24 and penned down a note remembering the late actress and revealing his ‘unfulfilled’ wish of playing the role of ‘Radha-Krishna’ with her and also how he noticed a tattoo on her hand which read ‘love above everything’.

He wrote: “Why am I being in a silent hope that you will come back? Let me tell you, it’s not just me, but everyone you knew around, from your family to all your fans and well-wishers feel the same. It feels very painful and intolerable that you have left all your loved ones with a lot of sorrow, grief, and shock but sadly, we have to accept the fact that you are gone and that we won’t be able to see you again. I might sound unforgiving, but can I say I am not only sad but deep down, even angry and have a lot of complaints and questions for you, just like many others have.”

Vishal Jethwa also mentioned that he wanted to play the role of Radha-Krishna with her and now his wish can never be fulfilled. He also posted a picture with Tunisha in the get-up of Radha and Krishna.

“My wish of playing the role of Radha-Krishna with you remains unfulfilled. Always will cherish the pure love I had for you, with the maddening drives, long chats, crazy family times..Little did I know that 4 days back when we met would be the last one with you,” Vishal Jethwa added.

Later, he also requested everyone to never keep anything above life.

“Never keep any person, situation, material possession, dreams or for that matter even your thought ABOVE YOUR LIFE.”

The ‘Mardaani 2’ actor recalled the tattoo on her hand: “Just a few days back when I met Tunisha I noticed a tattoo on her hand which said-LOVE ABOVE EVERYTHING! That’s when I wanted to tell her why don’t you change it to SELF-LOVE ABOVE EVERYTHING? I regret to have not said this.”

“You will forever be there in everyone’s heart Tunisha. Truly gone too soon!.. Rest in peace. Om shanti,” he concluded.

