Imran Khan has been away from the world of acting for quite a few years now, but that does not mean he has been off the grid completely. His personal life has been in the news since the news of his reported separation from his wife, Avantika Malik came out last year. Now, it seems the actor has once again found love. Scroll down to find out more on the latest scoop!

For the unversed, Imran and his former wife Avantika tied the knot in 2011 after reportedly dating for more than eight years. They also have a daughter named Imara, who was born in 2014. But, unfortunately, love faded away, and the two decided to part ways.

As mentioned earlier, Imran Khan has been away from the film industry for years now but got captured by the paparazzi at a few events, including the engagement party of Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan. Recently, he was spotted by the Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani with his alleged girlfriend Lekha Washington, a south actress. Their video clip was shared on Instagram. Khan sported a casual black t-shirt with a pair of blue denim while she was seen wearing a black and white printed dress. They were seen holding hands and were noticeably happy and cheerful.

See their viral clip:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Previously as per ETimes report, it was Imran Khan’s alleged affair with Lekha that became one of the main reasons for the split between him and his ex-wife Avantika. As per the report, Pablo Chaterji, Washington’s former husband and Imran were close friends.

On the other hand, Imran Khan’s ex-wife Avantika Malik too, made the news when she got spotted with Sahib Singh Lamba, which sparked their alleged dating rumours. But she explained later on that they are focusing on developing their friendship and are in no hurry to label it yet.

