Kannada star Upendra Rao’s latest film, UI, has found itself in soup recently. The news of this Kannada science fiction film releasing on OTT has been viral on social media platforms. But that does not seem to be the reality, according to the film’s producers.

Is Upendra Rao’s UI releasing on OTT?

The news of UI released on the OTT platform Sun NXT created excitement among the fans. But the producers intervened to clear the fog. They took to their social media account to post an announcement. According to an announcement posted by the film’s producer, Sreekanth KP, the news of UI’s OTT releases is ‘fake news.’ The announcement also asked the fans to wait and trust only UI’s official channels for any news about the film. There are no plans for an OTT release of the movie anytime soon.

What is the plot of UI?

UI follows the movie of a director who stirs conversation after making a rather weird film. But he suddenly disappears, and a search party finds an entirely different script from the director’s house. What follows forms the crux of the story as the audience gets invited as the story plays out. Along with Upendra Rao as the lead, the film stars Reeshma Nanaiah, Sunny Leone, Pavan Acharya, Neethu Vanjakshi, and Guruprasad in prominent roles.

When was Upendra Rao’s ‘UI’ released?

The Kannada film UI was released in December 2024. The film was initially supposed to be released in October 2024 but was postponed to December following delays. Watch the teaser for UI here:

