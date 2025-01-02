Unni Mukundan’s Marco is grabbing the limelight for all the right reasons. While the original Malayalam version is already doing wonders and gaining praise for its performance, the Hindi-dubbed version’s run has stunned everyone. Amid this, the Telugu-dubbed version has now made it to theatres, and the opening day performance itself has created history at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

Written and directed by Haneef Adeni, the Malayalam action thriller received mixed reviews but got full support from the Malayalam audience. Further, due to positivity, the Hindi version of the film was released in theatres. After winning the hearts of the Hindi audience, it has now started its Telugu journey on a rocking note, with the numbers explaining the buzz for the film.

As per Sacnilk, Marco (Telugu) registered a superb collection of 1.10 crores net at the Indian box office on day 1. This is a superb start for a film which has got a show count of 858. Considering the positive response from the audience, during the weekend, shows are expected to see a surge, and some surprising numbers will definitely be registered on the board.

With 1.10 crores on day 1, Marco (Telugu) has clocked the biggest-ever opening for a Malayalam film dubbed in the Telugu version. Also, in terms of gross collection in Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), the film has clocked the biggest opening for a Malayalam film. With positive word-of-mouth, the Unni Mukundan starrer is expected to show strong legs during its theatrical run.

Meanwhile, in Hindi, Marco has already emerged as the highest-grossing Mollywood film, and its total after 13 days stands at 4.14 crore net.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

