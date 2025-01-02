The craze for Pushpa 2 isn’t going down in the Hindi market. In fact, on New Year’s Day, it witnessed a tremendous jump and came closer to the 800 crore mark in India. Overseas, the film has slowed down considerably, but that isn’t restricting it from achieving extraordinary numbers on a daily basis. Overall, the magnum opus has come closer to surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan’s lifetime global collection. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of the Hindi-dubbed version!

The run of the Hindi version has been extraordinary from the beginning, and despite spending almost a month in theatres, it is showing no signs of exhaustion. Varun Dhawan’s Baby John’s failure has been a blessing in disguise for the film, as it has retained considerable screens and remained the first priority of moviegoers.

After becoming the first Hindi film to enter the 700 crore club at the Indian box office, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) is cruising towards the 800 crore club really quickly, and that feat will be accomplished this Friday. Amid this, it has managed to amass a staggering 792.75 crore net in 28 days. Including taxes, it equals 935.44 crore gross.

The updated numbers from overseas are yet to be reported, but as per the last update, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) had amassed 115 crore gross. Combining this with the Indian gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a huge 1050.44 crore gross in 28 days.

From here, the Allu Arjun starrer aims to surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan very soon to become the third highest-grossing Hindi film at the worldwide box office. For the unversed, Pathaan earned 1069.85 crore gross globally. So, the Pushpa sequel is just 19.42 crores away from crossing Pathaan. Dangal (2059.04 crore gross) and Jawan (1163.62 crore gross) are expected to remain unbeaten.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Pushpa 2 (Hindi):

India net- 792.75 crores

India gross- 935.44 crores

Overseas gross- 115 crores

Worldwide gross- 1050.44 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: UI Worldwide Box Office (12 Days): Upendra Starrer Might Struggle To Touch The 50 Crore Mark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News