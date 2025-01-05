Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are two of the biggest names among the current generation of actors. Most recently, the two made headlines for their respective works in Singham Again and Baby John, where they perfectly aced a man with aggression. Fans might guess that these two stars have known each other for a long time. However, many fans might not know that Varun and Arjun used to attend the same training school.

They trained together at the Barry John’s Institute, and that has been a topic of discussion between them in interviews. In a recent interview with Galatta India, Arjun shared an amusing yet surprising story about how Varun outsmarted him during the making of a short film in their acting class. He further joked about how this move might have cost him future time with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Arjun Kapoor Got To Know He Was A Villain In The Short Film After He Had Done His Part

During their acting classes, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan collaborated on a seven-minute short film, which Varun wrote and directed. Arjun recalled how Varun convinced him he would play the hero. Trusting his friend, Arjun was on board, but things took a comedic turn when the film’s final edit revealed that Varun had secretly cast himself as the hero while Arjun was relegated to the negative role.

“Varun made a fool of me,” Arjun said with a laugh. “He told me that I have a good role in the seven-minute short film… When I saw the edit, I got to know that he was actually the hero and I was the villain in the film,” Arjun revealed to Galatta India. Arjun revealed that Varun went further by showing the film to Karan Johar. “I think that’s why I got less work from Dharma at one point!”

Arjun Kapoor also revealed that Varun Dhawan himself was looking pretty great in the short film and that it is still available on YouTube to watch. “His dialogues are absolutely right in that film, ‘Vo dikhta hai innocent swaami type ka, but actually hai haraami type ka (He looks innocent, but is cunning)’. Watch it on YouTube, it’s one of the rare films in which Varun can be seen wearing a T-shirt. I am not telling you the name, because I am not very proud of it,” Arjun revealed.

