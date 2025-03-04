After a gap of more than a year, The Real Housewives of Atlanta has returned with a few returning faces and plenty of new ones. With the premiere less than a week later, there is plenty of buzz.

The cast of season 16 features Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora and Phaedra Parks who are joined by Shamea Morton, Brittani Eady, Kelli Ferrell, and Angela Oakley as first-time main cast members. Here’s what Kelli has to say about the upcoming season and what the fans can expect from it.

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 16: Newbie Kelli Ferrell On What Fans Can Expect

During a conversation with OK Magazine, Kelli revealed that she is excited for the season to premiere and she cannot wait to see the drama. “I think it’s gonna be a really, really great season. I think the fans will definitely be surprised. There were so many things you probably won’t expect,” the new addition to the cast shared about the upcoming edition of the popular show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo (@bravotv)

She revealed that she isn’t nervous about the episodes but a little anxious for when the episodes release and everyone watches what happened during filming. “I think you just get to see my reality. You just get to see the things that I’ve been going through, including a lot of good times, maybe a few bad, but you’ll get to see what real life looks like,” Kelli further teased.

She shared that this wasn’t her first or second but third time interviewing for the Housewives franchise. While the last two times, things didn’t really work out, Kelli felt “this was like the perfect timing” for her. She also divulged that she is a longtime fan of the hit franchise as well as most of its editions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo (@bravotv)

Kelli, who is the owner of restaurant Nana’s Chicken & Waffles, continued, “I’m a girl’s girl,” and added, “So you can kind of put me in any group and I’m gonna either get along or voice an opinion. But it was fairly easy and I think this was like the most perfect mix of ladies.” She shared her thoughts about the rest of the cast as well as the dynamic she shares with them.

“I love the girls. Each of us have our own relationship. You know Shamea is definitely my girl. Love her so much. Love me some, Cynthia. We have a great time together. Phaedra has been absolutely amazing. She’s super sweet,” she expressed her opinions on her fellow housewives of RHOA.

“I’m not gonna be a fan favorite with everyone. I went into the season being my authentic self, showing my truth and speaking how I feel,” Kelli said of the strong opinions fans usually have. “I think it’s so important to be proud of what you put out there and like how you deal with conflict and everything like that,” the reality star explained and then concluded the discussion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo (@bravotv)

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Southern Hospitality Season 3: What To Expect From Reunion Of Bravo’s Popular Reality Series? Find Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News