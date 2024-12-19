Yes. Producer Susan Downey, wife of Robert Downey Jr., gave fans a glimmer of hope that this long-awaited sequel isn’t just smoke and mirrors. In an interview promoting Sweet Tooth Season 3 on Netflix, she revealed that the project is still very much alive—though progress feels as slow as Sherlock solving a jigsaw puzzle.

Susan Downey spilled the tea to Screen Rant, saying, “Every day we talk about, ‘What is the best next version of that?’ Anytime I see Robert and Jude [Law] together, which fortunately, I do get to see a few times a year, we hang out, and I’m just like, ‘Can I get these guys back on screen together?’ It’s magic. There needs to be a really strong reason, it needs to be a great story, and we do have some things in the works.” Translation: It’s complicated but not dead. Yet.

If you’ve been keeping tabs on the Sherlock Holmes timeline, you’ll know this journey’s been rough. The project was first teased way back in 2011, and over the years, it’s been stuck in development limbo more times than a Watson misunderstanding. Fans waited years until 2018, when things finally seemed to gain traction again. But like a suspense-filled Holmes mystery, progress has stalled multiple times since then due to director changes, shifting priorities, and that elusive magic spark that needs to be just right.

Now, with Sherlock Holmes 3 lingering in limbo, Susan Downey’s reassurances are a breath of hope. She emphasized that finding the right direction for the sequel isn’t just about ticking a box—it’s about crafting a story that reignites the magic of Sherlock Holmes chemistry. After all, you don’t bring back Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law unless you have a plot that’ll light up the screen.

Stuff got even murkier with the recent announcement of the prequel series Young Sherlock on Prime Video, directed by Guy Ritchie, who also helmed Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows. With this new project stealing some of the spotlight, attention shifted away from the sequel, but Susan Downey remains steadfast. She reiterated to Screen Rant, “No update, other than it’s still very much alive in our hearts.” The Downeys, along with the creative team, are committed to making sure the sequel lives up to expectations, with a killer plot that justifies bringing Holmes and Watson back together.

At this point, Sherlock Holmes 3 is a bit like a secret puzzle waiting to be solved. No concrete updates on production status, plot specifics, or cast confirmations. But what’s clear is that the creative minds behind the scenes want this sequel to hit with purpose. Susan Downey’s commitment to ensuring the magic remains intact shows that they aren’t just rushing to make a sequel for the sake of it. Instead, they’re searching for that “really strong reason” to bring Holmes and Watson back in a way that resonates with audiences worldwide.

So, while there’s no confirmed date for Sherlock Holmes 3, and the updates come slower than Sherlock’s deductions, the project is still very much a work in progress. Whether it turns into a blockbuster hit or just another “what could’ve been,” Downey’s words remind us that good things take time—and when it comes to Sherlock Holmes, solving the mystery right is worth the wait.

