The sixth installment of The Karate Kid franchise, titled Karate Kid: Legends, is all set to hit the big screens on May 30, 2025, in Indian and US theatres. Ahead of its theatrical release, the eagerly anticipated film has already received a Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score. Read on to find out how the film has been received by critics compared to its predecessors. And is the latest Karate Kid movie a knockout or a miss?

Karate Kid Films – Rotten Tomatoes Scores

These are the Rotten Tomatoes critics’ scores for all six Karate Kid movies, right from the first film, which was released in 1984, to the latest one (at the time of writing).

So, as per the Rotten Tomatoes critics’ scores, the original film The Karate Kid is the highest-ranked film of the franchise, and that too by a considerable margin. The upcoming installment is ranked as the third-highest-rated film, trailing behind the 2010 reboot by a difference of 7%.

Is Karate Kid: Legends A Knockout Or A Miss?

So, coming back to our main question: Is Karate Kid: Legends a knockout or a miss based on its Rotten Tomatoes score? Well, it’s certainly not a miss, as the film ranks among the top three entries in the franchise. However, it’s not quite a knockout either, as the original 1984 classic still holds a significantly higher score. It remains to be seen whether the latest installment’s critics’ score improves in the coming days. Unlikely but not impossible.

Karate Kid: Legends – Plot & Cast

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle (I Am Not Okay with This, The End of the F***ing World) in his feature film directorial debut, Karate Kid: Legends takes place after the events shown in the recently concluded Cobra Kai series. The underlying plot of the film follows a gifted martial artist, Li Fong (Ben Wang), who relocates from Beijing to New York City with his mother.

But when the Kung Fu expert faces a challenge from a local karate champion, Connor Day (Aramis Knight), he decides to enter a karate tournament under the guidance of Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). The film also features Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, and Ming-Na Wen in supporting roles.

Karate Kid: Legends Trailer

